LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Sam Vokes of Burnley scores his team's first goal past Nick Pope of Charlton Athletic during the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton Athletic and Burnley on May 7, 2016 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Managerless Burnley's odds for Championship promotion lengthen as Middlesbrough and Sheffield United move among favourites for Premier League return

The 2022-23 Championship season gets underway on July 30th with the fixtures set to be released on June 23rd.

By Dan Black
Monday, 6th June 2022, 12:50 pm

Burnley were installed as third favourites to win the Championship title — behind Watford and Norwich City — after the trio suffered relegation from the Premier League.

The three clubs replaced Fulham, AFC Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest in the second tier, with the latter returning to the top flight for the first time in 23 years after beating Huddersfield Town in the play-off final at Wembley.

However, the uncertainty at Turf Moor has been reflected by bookmakers, whose confidence in the Clarets’ ability to bounce straight back up is already waning after Leeds United won the scrap for survival on the final day of the season.

Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany is being widely tipped to become Sean Dyche’s successor — though the ex-Belgium international’s appointment as boss is dragging on — while the squad could yet be pulled apart.

Elsewhere in the division, League One champions Wigan Athletic, runners up Rotherham United and play-off winners Sunderland have joined the party, but neither are expected to challenge for honours.

Based on every team's odds of winning the Championship with SkyBet, alongside their odds of relegation, and their odds of promotion/top six finish — here's where every club is tipped to finish next season.

1. Rotherham United

Championship Winner: 80/1. Championship Promotion: 25/1. Championship Top 6 Finish: 12/1. Championship Relegation: 13/8.

Photo: Henry Browne



2. Reading

Championship Winner: 50/1. Championship Promotion: 16/1. Championship Top 6 Finish: 8/1. Championship Relegation: 11/4.

Photo: Alex Burstow



3. Bristol City

Championship Winner: 50/1. Championship Promotion: 20/1. Championship Top 6 Finish: 15/2. Championship Relegation: 11/4.

Photo: Nigel Roddis



4. Birmingham City

Championship Winner: 50/1. Championship Promotion: 20/1. Championship Top 6 Finish: 8/1. Championship Relegation: 11/4.

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns


