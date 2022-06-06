Managerless Burnley's odds for Championship promotion lengthen as Middlesbrough and Sheffield United move among favourites for Premier League return

Burnley were installed as third favourites to win the Championship title — behind Watford and Norwich City — after the trio suffered relegation from the Premier League.

The three clubs replaced Fulham, AFC Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest in the second tier, with the latter returning to the top flight for the first time in 23 years after beating Huddersfield Town in the play-off final at Wembley.

However, the uncertainty at Turf Moor has been reflected by bookmakers, whose confidence in the Clarets’ ability to bounce straight back up is already waning after Leeds United won the scrap for survival on the final day of the season.

Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany is being widely tipped to become Sean Dyche’s successor — though the ex-Belgium international’s appointment as boss is dragging on — while the squad could yet be pulled apart.

Elsewhere in the division, League One champions Wigan Athletic, runners up Rotherham United and play-off winners Sunderland have joined the party, but neither are expected to challenge for honours.

Based on every team's odds of winning the Championship with SkyBet, alongside their odds of relegation, and their odds of promotion/top six finish — here's where every club is tipped to finish next season.

1. Rotherham United Championship Winner: 80/1. Championship Promotion: 25/1. Championship Top 6 Finish: 12/1. Championship Relegation: 13/8. Photo: Henry Browne Photo Sales

2. Reading Championship Winner: 50/1. Championship Promotion: 16/1. Championship Top 6 Finish: 8/1. Championship Relegation: 11/4. Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales

3. Bristol City Championship Winner: 50/1. Championship Promotion: 20/1. Championship Top 6 Finish: 15/2. Championship Relegation: 11/4. Photo: Nigel Roddis Photo Sales

4. Birmingham City Championship Winner: 50/1. Championship Promotion: 20/1. Championship Top 6 Finish: 8/1. Championship Relegation: 11/4. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales