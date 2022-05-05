Manager of month nomination is for the whole group - Jackson

It’s not bad company to be in, with Burnley’s interim boss nominated for the Premier League manager of the month award for April, after three wins and a draw, after taking over from Sean Dyche.

But Jackson isn’t interested in personal accolades, as he looks to help keep the Clarets’ heads above water in the battle for survival.

Jackson said: "I’ve just heard that now, listen, it’s good, but this is about the whole group, about everybody continuing to do what we’ve been doing over the last couple of weeks.

Burnley's interim manager Mike Jackson gestures to fans after the English Premier League football match between Watford and Burnley at Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford, north-west of London, on April 30, 2022. - Burnley won the game 2-1.

"It’s not important for me, obviously it’s great, but it’s just about this group now, they go out and play the games, there’s a lot of people involved in what we’re trying to do and achieve, that’s what it’s all about, a group of people working hard to try and achieve what we need to do.

"I’m just a humble guy, I never look at it for me, I look at the people I work with – I can’t do this on my own, it just doesn’t happen, so it’s okay, but there’s a lot of work gone into it from everyone at the club, so it’s nice but not something I crave or means loads to me personally, I’m just not that sort of a guy.”

And with four games to do, Jackson knows the job is far from over, as Burnley look to stay above that line and away from relegation: "There is work to be done – we’ve done okay, we’re in a good place as a group, but it’s what we need to do next now.”