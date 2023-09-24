Man Utd favourite offers optimistic Burnley outlook despite Vincent Kompany's men remaining winless
Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Manchester United saw Vincent Kompany’s men drop to the bottom of the Premier League table.
It means the Clarets have now taken just one point from their opening five games, while losing all four on home turf.
However, Ferdinand believes things could soon change in their favour if the positivity remains at Turf Moor.
“If they get a couple of results this place could be a fortress,” the former Man Utd defender told TNT Sports.
“We saw before the game, we stood over there where the tunnel is and the noise before the game and you were thinking ‘this is unbelievable, this is what the Premier League is about’.
“If they can keep the temperature warm and hot in here and get a couple of results, things can change very quickly.
“We’ve just seen with Man Utd, they’ve been under the cosh in terms of the narrative around the club but they get three points and the players are going to be bouncing into the training ground. It changes the dynamic around the club.
“It can happen at Burnley here too.”
Fellow pundit Peter Crouch also offered some mitigation for the Clarets, considering their hugely challenging start to the campaign with home games against Man City, Aston Villa, Tottenham and now Man Utd.
“They’re playing football in the right manner, the fans are enjoying it but they have to get results,” he said.
“They can’t be sitting bottom of the league. Having said that, they have had tough games to play as well.”