Man Utd boss makes bold claim following narrow victory in “must win” Burnley game

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has claimed his side were always in control during their slender 1-0 win against Burnley.

The Red Devils ended a run of three straight defeats in all competitions by edging past Vincent Kompany’s men thanks to Bruno Fernandes’ wonder strike.

Ten Hag’s side certainly didn’t have it their own way though, especially during the first-half where Burnley were the better side and came close to scoring twice through Zeki Amdouni.

While United were able to slow the game down in the second period and see out the victory, it was never a truly comfortable evening.

“This was a must win and we knew that. The team responded on the pitch,” ten Hag said.

“You could see the togetherness in the dressing room and it was a squad performance.

“It’s a great goal [from Fernandes]. It’s a brilliant pass [from Johnny Evans], brilliant movement and a brilliant finish.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 23: Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United, applauds fans following the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester United at Turf Moor on September 23, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

“We have problems and in this moment a lot is against us, injuries, decisions, we have all seen the examples.

“Our pressing was very good, I thought we controlled the game because our players started the pressing so well.

“This is only one win, but what we have seen is there is togetherness. There is unity and a real good spirit.

“When you defend with 11 and you do it in the right moment, it’s very difficult to play against this Man Utd. That’s what made us so hard to beat last season.