Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp’s bizarre rant about “dangerous” Burnley forwards - on day Clarets set Premier League record for games with a red card

Jurgen Klopp

On the day the Clarets broke the 27-year-old Premier League record for the most games without a red card - 95 - Klopp suggested that the Burnley strike pair went into challenges “too hard.”

Burnley picked up no bookings on the day, with referee Mike Dean not seeing fit to punish him Sean Dyche’s players at any stage, and it was hard to think of many instances where Klopp could have been angered.

But, after his side won with a header from Diogo Jota after 18 minutes, and Sadio Mane’s second half clincher, Klopp moaned: “Burnley is never a game where you are just flying and outplay them.

“You have to be ready for a proper fight and we were today in a really difficult game, you saw these challenges of Barnes and Wood on Virgil (van Dijk) and Joel (Matip).

“I am not 100 per cent sure if we are going in the right direction with these decisions, if we go 10-15 years back.

“It is too dangerous – it is just hard. The rules are how they are but you cannot defend these situations.”