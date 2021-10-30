Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp explains why he would like to be stuck on a desert island with Sean Dyche
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has bizarrely claimed that he would like to be stuck on a desert island with Burnley boss Sean Dyche because the Turf Moor chief could be useful in engineering an escape.
The German was asked a series of fan-submitted questions during an interview with Sky Sports Football, with various left-field enquiries such as his go-to karaoke song (Take Me Home, Country Roads by John Denver) and who would win in a boxing match between him and Roy Keane (“100% sure, Roy Keane”).
One of the questions Klopp was posed was which two of his Premier League managerial peers he would most like to be marooned on a desert island with, and after a little consideration, he landed firmly on Dyche.
Initially, the Anfield boss replied: “That’s a horrible scenario. Only the three of us?
"I think I would go for Pep and Daniel Farke. I like Daniel a lot, he’s a really good guy, and Pep is pretty inspiring. I don’t know how he is in his private life, but he was really nice when we met.
"I think we could talk about different things, not only football.”
Reminded by interviewer Adam Smith that he might want to try to find a way off the island, however, Klopp responded: “Oh, I don’t know if any of us have any skills to get off the desert island!
“Let me think, who could be that guy? Probably Sean Dyche. He looks like he could find a way out.”