LIVE: Manchester United v Burnley
After games against Watford, Aston Villa and Everton fell by the wayside over the Christmas period, the Clarets are finally back in action.
Sean Dyche's side haven't kicked a ball in anger in 18-days, since sharing the spoils in a goal-less draw against West Ham United at Turf Moor.
But they'll bring the curtain down on 2021 against Manchester United at Old Trafford as they look to plug the gap on the teams above in the Premier League.
Burnley, who have lost just once in five previous visits to the Theatre of Dreams, are without goalkeeper Nick Pope, who has contracted Covid, while leading scorer Maxwel Cornet remains sidelined with a thigh strain.
The Red Devils, meanwhile, will be without Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba and Victor Lindelof for Thursday night's fixture.
- The Clarets have lost just once in their last five visits to Old Trafford
- A 2-0 triumph at the Theatre of Dreams in January 2020 was Burnley’s only win over United in the past 13 league meetings
- The Red Devils could be outside the top six at the turn of the year for the first time since the 1989-90 season
- Manchester United have kept just one clean sheet in their past 13 Premier League home games - conceding 22 goals
- Burnley’s only victory in 15 league matches this season came against Brentford in October
- Sean Dyche’s side haven’t won away from home since May - when beating Fulham 2-0 at Craven Cottage
- Seven of Burnley’s last 10 Premier League fixtures have ended all square
- The visitors have managed just one shot on target in three successive PL games
- The Clarets are on a Premier League record run of 108 consecutive matches without a red card since Robbie Brady was sent off in January 2019
Burnley have two Covid cases ahead of Thursday night's game at Manchester United, but not enough to consider requesting a postponement.
Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville says that he is 'more worried about Burnley' than he has ever been before and believes they could be in 'serious trouble'.
More than 11-and-a-half years separate Robbie Blake's venomous volley at Turf Moor and Edinson Cavani's tap-in at Old Trafford.
Burnley out to build on impressive recent record at Old Trafford
Burnley are out to build on an impressive recent record at Old Trafford on Thursday night.
Star man Maxwel Cornet determined to build on "dream start" at Burnley
Maxwel Cornet has vowed to keep giving his all for Burnley and build on a 'dream start' to life at Turf Moor.
Former Manchester United schoolboy Josh Brownhill dreaming of his first Premier League goal ahead of return to Old Trafford
Ex-Manchester United schoolboy Josh Brownhill says everything started to fall into place after gaining the trust of boss Sean Dyche.
Chance for Burnley
McNeil’s effort from Gudmundsson’s cross is blocked, Lowton whips a tantalising ball into the box, putting it on a plate for Wood, who guides his header wide.
Chances at both ends
Wood fires wide from an offside position before Ronaldo, with just Hennessey to beat from Shaw’s pass, misses the target at the other end.