LIVE: Manchester United v Burnley

Edinson Cavani of Manchester United holds off Ben Mee of Burnley during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford on April 18, 2021 in Manchester, England.

Sean Dyche's side haven't kicked a ball in anger in 18-days, since sharing the spoils in a goal-less draw against West Ham United at Turf Moor.

But they'll bring the curtain down on 2021 against Manchester United at Old Trafford as they look to plug the gap on the teams above in the Premier League.

Burnley, who have lost just once in five previous visits to the Theatre of Dreams, are without goalkeeper Nick Pope, who has contracted Covid, while leading scorer Maxwel Cornet remains sidelined with a thigh strain.