LIVE: Crystal Palace v Burnley

The Clarets arrive at Selhurst Park on the back of successive Premier League wins against Brighton and Spurs.

Those results — the club's first back-to-back wins in the top flight in 13 months — closed the gap to Newcastle United and Everton to a couple of points.

"They are in a really good period," said the Frenchman. "They won the last two games without conceding a goal. They are a really strong team to play. They are well organised and don't give you many chances.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche before the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Burnley at Selhurst Park on February 26, 2022 in London, England.

"There’s no doubt with the manager and the last two wins that there is confidence about what they try to do and how they want to do it. When you win two games the confidence gets higher."

The Eagles ended a winless run of their own when beating Watford 4-1 at Vicarage Road. Vieira's side had seen off Millwall and Hartlepool in the FA Cup, but hadn't won in the league in six games beforehand.

The ex-Arsenal midfielder said: "It will be important for us to play as well as we can, we know their strengths and how they can hurt us. But we know how we can hurt them as well. We’ll have to respect our game plan, to play with tempo and try to create those chances.