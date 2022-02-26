LIVE: Crystal Palace v Burnley
Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira knows how dangerous Burnley could be with confidence sky high.
The Clarets arrive at Selhurst Park on the back of successive Premier League wins against Brighton and Spurs.
Those results — the club's first back-to-back wins in the top flight in 13 months — closed the gap to Newcastle United and Everton to a couple of points.
"They are in a really good period," said the Frenchman. "They won the last two games without conceding a goal. They are a really strong team to play. They are well organised and don't give you many chances.
"There’s no doubt with the manager and the last two wins that there is confidence about what they try to do and how they want to do it. When you win two games the confidence gets higher."
The Eagles ended a winless run of their own when beating Watford 4-1 at Vicarage Road. Vieira's side had seen off Millwall and Hartlepool in the FA Cup, but hadn't won in the league in six games beforehand.
The ex-Arsenal midfielder said: "It will be important for us to play as well as we can, we know their strengths and how they can hurt us. But we know how we can hurt them as well. We’ll have to respect our game plan, to play with tempo and try to create those chances.
"We want to concentrate on how we try to play, we know the game is important for us as much as it is for them. We will have to stick to what we've been doing since the beginning of the season, try to play well and hopefully take our chances."
GOAL: Crystal Palace 1 Burnley 1
Rodriguez heads down Roberts’ ball into the box, Lennon looks to pull it back across goal and Milivojevic turns the ball into his own net.
Half-time: Crystal Palace 1 Burnley 0
The Clarets trail to Schlupp’s finish inside the opening 10 minutes of the game at Selhurst Park.
Pope saves
Zaha spreads the play superbly to Olise who, using Pieters as a shield, shapes the ball towards the far corner and Pope gets across to flick the effort for a corner.
Yellow card
Brownhill booked for tripping Zaha.
Zaha causing problems
Zaha wriggles his way into the penalty area, rolls the ball over to the right hand side for Olise, whose effort is diverted over the bar by Pieters.
Effort on target
Clyne is allowed to run with the ball and shoots, but Pope is equal to the attempt.
Another Palace chance
Mitchell’s shot takes a deflection off Roberts and has Pope scrambling, but Tarkowski gets back to head clear.
Over the top
Olise has a pop from a set-piece 25 yards from goal, but his attempt sails over the crossbar.
Shot blocked
Zaha cuts inside and shoots right-footed, but Mee sticks a foot out to make the block.
GOAL: Crystal Palace 1 Burnley 0
Schlupp touches the ball past Pope from close range after Olise beat McNeil down Palace’s right hand side.