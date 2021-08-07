LIVE: Burnley v Cadiz CF
Burnley boss Sean Dyche has been pleased to see his players develop the 'right habits' during pre-season.
The Clarets have a 100% record from six games played ahead of their sixth successive season in the Premier League.
They kicked things off with victories over Salford City and newly-promoted Morecambe at the Barnfield Training Centre.
Victories against Oldham Athletic at Boundary Park, Blackpool at Bloomfield Road and Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park followed.
Jay Rodriguez's fourth goal of pre-season was then decisive as Burnley beat Newcastle United in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Turf Moor in midweek.
"The shape and energy of the team has been good," he said. "It's good to see that the squad mentality is intact.
"That's important so I was really pleased with that. At the end of the day it's not the real thing, but we've got to get ready for the real thing.
"These games are important to develop the right habits and the right feel of a performance."
Burnley open their league campaign at home to Brighton on August 14th.
And Dyche is hoping that his side can continue developing a winning habit ahead of the visit of the Seagulls.
He said: "There's a good feel. The players are looking fit and well at the moment, which is a key factor along with performance levels.
"You can only do what you can do. These games are important; they're the closest thing we can get to the real thing.
"We think the game's programme has been the best we could do given the circumstances with all the rules and regulations.
"The players have applied themselves correctly, they're looking fitter and sharper. We want to build on that on Saturday when we play Cadiz."
Last updated: Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 10:06
- Burnley have won all six of their pre-season games so far
- The visitors have won just four of their nine outings ahead of the 2021-22 campaign
- Jay Rodriguez scored the winner in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Newcastle United on Tuesday
- Cadiz beat Atletico Madrid 4-2 on penalties to win the Ramon de Carranza Cup last time out
- Former Manchester City and Middlesbrough striker Alvaro Negredo was Cadiz’s top scorer last term
- Cadiz finished 12th in La Liga last season with 44 points
- They were promoted to the top flight as Spanish Segunda runners-up in 2020-21
- Sean Dyche’s side last faced Spanish opposition in August 2018 when welcoming Espanyol to Turf Moor
- Cadiz secured an away win against Real Madrid last season thanks to a goal from Anthony Lozano
- The ‘Pirates’ then beat Barcelona on home soil six games later
Nathan Collins is straining at the leash to get going at Burnley.
