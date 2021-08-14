LIVE: Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion
Sean Dyche shared his appreciation of Brighton boss Graham Potter's sense of realism ahead of Saturday's Premier League opener at Turf Moor.
The Clarets' chief has been impressed with the way the ex-Swansea City manager has gone about his business since taking on the role in May 2019.
The 46-year-old's level-headed approach to football management has served the Seagulls well in the top flight.
And, on the back of Chris Hughton's contribution, the club is ready to attack a fifth term on the bounce at this level as a consequence.
"I like what Graham [Potter] has done there," said Dyche. "I think he's a realist; I've been quite impressed with how he speaks about himself and his team.
"There were a lot of links, a lot of pats on the back last season, but he made it quite clear they need to score more goals and they need to be more productive.
"He spoke very openly and evenly about that so I've enjoyed that side of him. He's been very good in the dressing rooms since he's been there, when we were allowed to say 'hello'."
Potter, who lost England international Ben White to Arsenal in the summer, has experimented with different combinations as he seeks the perfect formula for his side.
Dyche could only speculate as to which variation would be on show this weekend, but he knows that their shape and style of play will be reflective of his opposite number's footballing philosophy.
He said: "I'm sure he'll bring a side that is welded into the way he wants to play, I think he's made it clear with the way he wants to play, although there's a possible change in shape.
"He looked at the three, possibly a four, so there may be a tactical shift.
"I don't think they'll be a million miles away from what he thinks is right, like a lot of managers, they want to play.
"We'll see; we're in good mental shape and good physical shape so we'll look forward to getting into them."
The Burnley boss is excited to welcome back a sizeable crowd for the 3 p.m. kick-off.
The Clarets haven’t found home wins easy to come by without supporters inside Turf Moor.
They haven't won in 11 games in all competitions on home soil and only came out on top in four of their 19 league fixtures last season.
“We all spoke last season about the differential between away form etc," said Dyche. "That will be interesting in the bigger picture.
“In our picture we want to make sure our home form goes back to where it has been because it’s been strong over many seasons.
“I think there’s something in that (home fans helping). But you’ve got to earn the right. You can’t just wait for it to happen.
“Just because our fans are in we can’t just wait and hope that we win because they’re in.
“We’ve got to make that happen. But it’s fair to say with the backing of the fans I think it gives us an added edge.”
Last updated: Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 09:55
- Brighton are unbeaten in their previous three meetings against Burnley
- The Clarets have won just twice in their last 14 games against the Seagulls, who have won once in 11 fixtures
- Eight of the last 11 meetings have culminated in a draw — and half of those have been goalless
- The first ever meeting between the two sides in January 1961 also ended in a stalemate
- Burnley — the defending champions of England — won a replay in the FA Cup fourth round following the 3-3 draw
- The visitors have only won once at Turf Moor during Sean Dyche’s reign
- That came on the final day of the 2019-20 campaign as Yves Bissouma ended Nick Pope’s hopes of landing the Golden Glove
- Johann Berg Gudmunddson cancelled out Lewis Dunk’s opener when the teams last met in February
- The Clarets have embarked on a run of 11 games without a win in all competitions on home soil
- Burnley came from behind twice to beat Aston Villa 3-2 when last successful at Turf Moor
- Graham Potter's side have accumulated one win in nine on the road
