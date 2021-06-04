Leicester tipped to beat West Ham to Burnley star, Man Utd eye La Liga-winning star

The Clarets finished last season in 17th place, and will be looking for an improved showing in the 2021/22 campaign as they look to push further up the table.

Discussing the recovery from a gruelling campaign, Burnley boss Sean Dyche revealed: “It’s tough physically and mentally because of the turnover of games, the short period between the lockdown period to get football back on, which brings its challenges emotionally.

“While they’re doing all that, there hasn’t been a break, they (the players) haven’t been able to do what they’d normally do. They’ll go home, be with their families and then come back into training again.

“It’s been tough on them physically and mentally in general, and then they’ve had no break from it. With all that considered, with all the challenges, it’s been another tough season on the pitch.

“I think it’s been a tough season for the players too and they’ve put a lot into it to get us to where we are. It’s fair to say that it has been [mentally exhausting] and it’s fair to say that I’m ready for a break I am looking to have a break, which is important."

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Burnley and the rest of the Premier League, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window continues:

1. Gunners tipped to land Norwich dup Arsenal have been named as the firm favourites to sign both Emi Buendia and Max Aarons from Norwich City. The pair played a pivotal role in the side's promotion-winning season, and could cost a combined total of over £65m. (SkyBet)

2. Benteke lands new Palace deal Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke has committed his future to the club, after signing a new two-year deal. The Belgium international enjoyed a return to form last season, netting on ten occasions for the Eagles. (Club website)

3. Liverpool star out of the Euros Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has seen his dreams of playing at Euro 2020 with England shattered, after a scan confirmed he suffered a quad tear against Austria on Wednesday night. He'll be on the sidelines for six weeks, ruling him out of the tournament. (BBC Sport)

4. Pirlo linked with Everton job Reports in Italy have suggested ex-Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo is a shock candidate for the vacant Everton job. However, ex-Wolves coach Nuno Espirito Santo still looks the most likely manager to land the role. (Calciomercato)