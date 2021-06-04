Leicester tipped to beat West Ham to Burnley star, Man Utd eye La Liga-winning star
Burnley remain hard at work getting ready for a hectic summer transfer window, where they'll look to add further quality to the squad while also hanging on to a number of their key players.
The Clarets finished last season in 17th place, and will be looking for an improved showing in the 2021/22 campaign as they look to push further up the table.
Discussing the recovery from a gruelling campaign, Burnley boss Sean Dyche revealed: “It’s tough physically and mentally because of the turnover of games, the short period between the lockdown period to get football back on, which brings its challenges emotionally.
“While they’re doing all that, there hasn’t been a break, they (the players) haven’t been able to do what they’d normally do. They’ll go home, be with their families and then come back into training again.
“It’s been tough on them physically and mentally in general, and then they’ve had no break from it. With all that considered, with all the challenges, it’s been another tough season on the pitch.
“I think it’s been a tough season for the players too and they’ve put a lot into it to get us to where we are. It’s fair to say that it has been [mentally exhausting] and it’s fair to say that I’m ready for a break I am looking to have a break, which is important."
