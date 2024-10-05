'Knows his way around this league': Burnley boss Scott Parker speaks of respect for Preston North End counterpart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker has spoken of his respect for his Preston North End counterpart Paul Heckingbottom ahead of today’s Lancashire derby.

The former Sheffield United boss took charge at Deepdale in August after the surprise early departure of Ryan Lowe.

Since taking the reins, the 47-year-old has overseen two wins from his first six league games in charge, as well as two draws and two defeats.

Like Parker, Heckingbottom also has history of winning promotion from the Championship having finished in the top two with the Blades during the 2022/23 season.

“I’ve come across Paul a couple of times when he was at Sheffield United,” Parker said.

“He’s a good guy first and foremost, but he’s also a good coach who did an incredible job at Sheffield United, especially the year they got promoted.

“They’re coming off the back of a very good result against Watford. They’re a well organised side, so we’re under no illusions to what we will be facing.

Scott Parker applauds the Burnley fans before kick off against Plymouth Argyle. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“It’s a really good manager who knows his way around this league, so the challenge will be there for sure, but we will be prepared and be ready for them.”

PNE have yet to win away from home this season, picking up just one point on their travels so far.

They should have some confidence however after bouncing back from last weekend’s 3-1 defeat to Millwall with a comprehensive 3-0 victory at home to Watford in midweek.

Parker though is keen to focus on his own side, who are in the midst of a five-game unbeaten run which sees them sit second in the table.

Having been held to a frustrating 0-0 draw at Oxford United last weekend, Burnley got back to winning ways with a hard-earned 1-0 victory against Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday night.

Parker said: “We’re at home, so we need to bring every bit of us to this game and impose as much pressure on them as we can and show our quality and stress them as much as we can.

“Whether it’s a home game or an away game, we will drive at this game and try to do the best we can to try and get the three points.”