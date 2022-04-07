Jubilant scenes at Turf Moor as fans celebrate Burnley's 3-2 win over Everton

Mike Dean’s full-time whistle was received with rapturous applause at Turf Moor as the Clarets collected a crucial three points in their bid for Premier League survival.

By Dan Black
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 2:00 pm

Fireworks exploded in the backdrop as supporters celebrated a 3-2 win over Everton (see video) in what had been billed as a ‘six-pointer’ in the race to beat relegation.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Sean Dyche’s side are now just a solitary point adrift of safety with nine games of the campaign remaining.

They take on Norwich City at Carrow Road on Sunday.

Burnley's Ivorian defender Maxwel Cornet (centre left) celebrates with teammates after scoring there third goal during the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Everton at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on April 6, 2022.
BurnleyTurf MoorEvertonMike DeanPremier League