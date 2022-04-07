Jubilant scenes at Turf Moor as fans celebrate Burnley's 3-2 win over Everton

Fireworks exploded in the backdrop as supporters celebrated a 3-2 win over Everton (see video) in what had been billed as a ‘six-pointer’ in the race to beat relegation.

Sean Dyche’s side are now just a solitary point adrift of safety with nine games of the campaign remaining.

They take on Norwich City at Carrow Road on Sunday.