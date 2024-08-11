Josh Cullen on 'hurt' of Burnley's relegation, Scott Parker and promotion pressure ahead of Luton Town opener

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The last time Burnley lined up in the Championship during their unforgettable title-winning campaign, Josh Cullen was their standout man.

The 2022/23 player of the year will be hoping to have the same impact this time round after the disappointment of last season’s relegation from the Premier League.

There’s no getting away from it, last season was a miserable one. There were only five league wins under Vincent Kompany and a measly 24 points were amassed.

But now under the management of Scott Parker, Cullen insists any negative thoughts must be erased if Burnley are going to bounce back at the first attempt.

“You go away for your summer and of course there’s disappointment, but you reset and you try and switch off for a bit of time,” he said.

“You come back and the only way you’re going to have a successful season is by being positive and having a positive mentality, a good atmosphere around the training ground and that’s what we’ve tried to create.

“Our job as players is to make sure that atmosphere and feeling stays constant throughout the season.”

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: Josh Cullen of Burnley in action during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor on April 02, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Having become accustomed to losing most weeks, Parker’s first job, first and foremost, will be to build back up that winning mentality.

Cullen, who is likely to be one of Parker’s leading men, believes it’s a fresh start for all involved.

“I don’t think there’s any sort of danger of a hangover,” he said.

“I can’t sit here and say we’re going to win our first 10 games and we’re not going to lose a few. If we do, I’m sure there will be people outside the building saying there’s a hangover and if we start well, they’ll rubbish those claims. That’s the nature of football.

“We’re just looking forward to the season. I think any sort of thoughts of last season and any sort of negative mindset has been put to bed now and we’re looking forward to a fresh season, a fresh start and hopefully a good one.”

Getting to work with Parker will be an exciting opportunity for Cullen, who came through the ranks at Charlton Athletic where his new boss was playing at the time.

Given they’re midfielders in a similar mould, the 28-year-old will be hoping to learn plenty from Burnley’s new man.

“I think he’s been brilliant since he’s been in,” Cullen said. “It goes without saying when a new manager comes in he has fresh ideas and a new approach.

“I can’t speak highly enough of how he’s been with the group so far. It’s been a really enjoyable pre-season with a lot of hard work. It’s been really enjoyable with fresh ideas, it’s been a good environment and atmosphere around the place.”

Cullen added: “His playing career speaks for itself, especially for someone who played in a similar position to myself.

“I’m very fortunate to have him as a manager and I’m just looking to learn off him and take every bit of advice off him to try and progress my game personally and help the team, whenever I’m selected to play.”

As is now customary for a relegated team, Burnley will be among the strong favourites to clinch promotion from the Championship.

While the objective is crystal clear, Cullen knows nothing can be taken for granted in this division.

The midfielder added: “We don’t sit around and talk about how we want to get promoted, but the attitude is that we know that’s going to be expected of us this season with the group and talent we’ve got in the dressing room.

“We’re confident we’ve got a manager that has done it before. We’ve got a lot of people in the squad that have done it before as well, so it’s a challenge we’re looking forward to.

“We know it’s going to be tough because we know the nature of the Championship. There’s a lot of good sides and there’s no easy games, but we can draw from our own experience and with the additions we’ve made, it’s only made us stronger.

“There’s no complacency by any means but we’re confident we can have a successful season.”

The Clarets have arguably been handed the toughest start possible with a tricky trip to Kenilworth Road on Monday night to face a Luton Town side that also dropped down from the Premier League.

But with the game coming on the opening weekend of the campaign, Cullen has played down any notion of wanting to strike an early blow to a potential promotion rival.

“Nothing is going to be won on Monday night,” he said. “Whatever the result, if you win you’re not going to say we’re going to be promoted and if you lose you’re not going to say you’re not going to get promoted.

“It’s very early to start thinking about that, it’s step by step and game by game. But of course we want to go on Monday night and make a statement.

“That’s the nature of the game, no-one wants to be a loser and no-one wants to keep losing games.

“If you can make winning a habit and know how to win in different ways, which is something you certainly have to do in the Championship, so if we can pick that knack up as soon as possible that will only benefit us.”