Josh Cullen itching to get going after completing move from Anderlecht to Burnley

The Republic of Ireland international joins on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee, believed to be between €3/3.5m, and will be reunited with manager Vincent Kompany, who signed him from West Ham two years ago.

The 26-year-old spent 15 years at West Ham United, rising through the academy ranks, with loan spells to Bradford City, Bolton Wanderers and Charlton Athletic in between, before a permanent switch to Anderlecht in 2020.

Internationally, the Essex-born central-midfielder has represented Ireland at Under 19s and Under 21s level, and now has over 20 senior appearances for The Boys in Green.

Josh Cullen

After joining the Clarets, Cullen said: “I’m really happy. It’s been something that’s been going on for a couple of weeks now, so I’m just happy it’s all done and dusted.

"I’m looking forward to the new season now.

“The season will come around fast now. I can’t wait to get the shirt on in some of the friendlies, and then the main event kicks off in a few weeks’ time.”

Kompany added: “We are delighted to welcome Josh to the squad, he’s a hard-working and brave player, that will give everything for the team and the club.