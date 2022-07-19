Josh Brownhill enjoying advanced role with Burnley under Vincent Kompany

In Vincent Kompany’s 4-2-2-2 system, Brownhill and Samuel Bastien – who scored the opener from a Brownhill pass – played ahead of Jack Cork and Josh Cullen, and behind strikers Ashley Barnes and Jay Rodriguez.

Brownhill also laid on second half goals for Ne-Jai Tucker and Bobby Thomas.

While he often played as a number 10 under Sean Dyche, Brownhill admits he is enjoying his current role, just under a week before the season opens at Huddersfield Town.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shrewsbury v Burnley, 15th July 2022. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The former Bristol City man spoke from Burnley’s six-day training break in Lisbon: “It’s completely new, new ideas, new formation – they’re intelligent coaches and demand high standard on and off the pitch.

“From the warm-up until the last minute of the match, that’s what they expect, but it’s really good and I’m enjoying it.

“It’s a new style of play, and adapting to it, playing a bit more forward and thankfully I got three assists the other night playing the passes through.”

The Clarets have played three warm-up games, two behind closed doors against Rochdale and Wolves, with one to come against Newcastle United in Lisbon on Saturday.

It has been a short turnaround, with the World Cup in November meaning a month-long break for Premier League and Championship football, and Brownhill said: “It’s gone quite quick actually, there is less than two weeks left now until our first game, so it has flown by to be honest.

“Obviously, the new manager and his staff have come in and have settled in really well, and they’re working on a few things that are different to what we’re used to.

“But, it’s been a good few weeks so far, a couple of games under our belt and the mood is really good after the first few weeks of pre-season.”

Burnley are at Portugal's National Football Centre, after landing on Sunday, before a week at Gawthorpe ahead of the first game, and Brownhill is enjoying the facilities: “It’s really good, with it being Portugal’s national team base, we knew it would be impressive.

“The pitches look in really good condition and we’re looking forward to working on them.

“The gym is nice, there’s a swimming pool, a nice relaxing area and it’s a good place to be for the week.”

And the break is a good way of welcoming in the seven new faces into the squad: “For us, especially at this stage of pre-season with all the new lads coming in, everyone has to settle in together and get to know each other.

“So, there is probably not a more perfect way to do that and get away together in a warm-weather training camp.

“The new lads have settled in well so far, there’s a good core of players here that welcome anyone to the group.