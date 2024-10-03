Josh Brownhill discusses his Burnley future as his contract comes to an end

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Josh Brownhill is happy to focus on his football and wait to make a decision on his Burnley future at the end of the season.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old is now into the final year of his contract, meaning he’s free to leave at the end of the campaign if new terms can’t be agreed.

Should that happen, the midfielder is likely to have plenty of suitors given his experience of playing in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if he’d like to stay, Brownhill told BBC Radio Lancashire: “Yeah of course. It’s one of them where my contract is coming to an end, is it in the club’s best interests to sort me out or is it mine?

“I’ve got a year left and I just want to keep focusing on performing very well, winning games and scoring goals.

“When it comes to the end of the year the decision has to be made. Is it the right thing for me to stay? Is it the right thing for the club to want me to stay? A lot can change in that time.

“While I’m playing well, enjoying my football and scoring goals I want to focus on that and see where it takes me until the end of the year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Brownhill celebrates victory over Portsmouth at full time. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Brownhill has struck up a real connection with supporters since signing from Bristol City in 2020.

When asked if it will be difficult to move on because of that bond, Brownhill added: “Yeah, for sure. But it’s football, it’s what happens. If you could stay forever I think you would, but it doesn’t happen.

“Whether it’s in the club’s best interest or the player’s, however the situation goes.

“For me, if and when that time does come, it will be very hard because I’ve spent five years here and I’ve made such a connection with the fans. Some strong ones as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will be very hard, because you know how much it means to them and you want to be there with them.

“But in 10 years or whatever it is, I will always be a Burnley fan, that’s just how it is because I’ve spent some good years here. I’ve had some unbelievable memories here and wherever I go after my career, I will definitely be a Burnley fan for life for sure.”