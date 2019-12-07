Jose Mourinho can help Spurs become the 'Special Ones' in the Premier League, believes Burnley boss Sean Dyche

Sean Dyche believes that Jose Mourinho has all the tools at his disposal to make Spurs the 'Special Ones' in the Premier League.

The Burnley boss felt the Londoners weren't too far away during Mauricio Pochettino's reign having landed a quartet of top four finishes in succession while adding a Champions League final appearance and reaching two FA Cup semi-finals.

Dyche, 48, who made his managerial bow in the top flight against Mourinho's Chelsea in 2014, feels the one-time FIFA World Coach of the Year has an opportunity to further enhance his reputation.

Spurs haven't won a league title since 1961, when they secured the double under Bill Nicholson, and they've gone almost three decades without lifting the FA's most prestigious cup competition.

However, in Mourinho they've picked a strong-willed winner. He owns eight league titles in spells with Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid and his CV is decorated with countless other pieces of silverware.

“Most people consider them a nearly club, so it’s his chance to make them THE club, or certainly push to that," said Dyche. "The last one where he did that would probably be Porto.

“There’s a platform at a club like Tottenham to attempt to do that and take it to the level that everyone thinks.

“And if you think about it everyone will go ‘no-one’s quite made it to be THE club’, although it’s got all the makings of it.

“I could see why that’s attractive to him.”

Asked if he was at all surprised by Mourinho's appointment at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Dyche added: “He has lived in London for a long time, that might be a factor.

“It’s a fantastic new stadium, a young side still developing - or mostly young. (Jan) Vertonghen and people like that are a bit older and wiser if you like.

“They've had a very strong academy there over the years - and I know he has been questioned about that, but I’m sure he has enough about him to know good players whether they are young or old.

“So no, it didn’t surprise me.

“They have an amazing training ground. I haven’t been through the building but I’ve been down there and it’s absolutely amazing. Top of the top training ground.

“If you look at all those ticked boxes..."

Dyche, who has backed Mourinho to go down as one of the greatest ever coaches in the game, boasts an encouraging away record against his adversary.

They shared a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge in 2015 when Ben Mee cancelled out Branislav Ivanovic's opener, and the Clarets have taken a couple of points away from Old Trafford, firstly in a goalless stalemate in 2016 and then in a 2-2 draw the following term.

“The clubs he has been at, there’s an obvious divide in the Premier League," said Dyche. "We all know it’s there, it’s not rocket science.

“The stats and the facts show a true sort of measure of the league.

“I might be wrong but I don’t think there are that many teams like ourselves who have amazing records against the so-called top six.

“But it doesn’t mean that any game is not winnable.”

Dyche, when asked about Mourinho's early impact, added: "I think it is too early yet. There are certain signs of it, he knows they can pass and play.

"I thought against United they went longer when they needed to and tried to stretch the pitch. I think he knows enough about the Premier League, he is a top manager.

"In years to come he will be looked at as one of the best I think and he will adapt the side accordingly. He has gone into a very good situation, I don't think there any many things wrong.

"The difference will be over time when he starts to formulate the players that are going to be his and the players that are going to leave or not get picked."