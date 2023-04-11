Johann Berg Gudmundsson's Premier League pedigree is worth its weight in gold, says Burnley boss Vincent Kompany

And Vincent Kompany believes the Icelander has got a big role to play when the Clarets return to the top flight for the 2023-24 campaign.

The 32-year-old pushed Vincent Kompany's side another step closer to the title with his first ever brace for the club on Easter Monday.

The winger was introduced as a half-time substitute against Sheffield United, replacing Jack Cork, and beat Adam Davies on the hour and in the 70th minute.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 10: Johann Berg Gudmundsson of Burnley celebrates after scoring their second goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Sheffield United at Turf Moor on April 10, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“He’s been important in terms of his experience, but also his creativity," said Kompany, who has been nominated for the EFL Championship Manager of the Season award.

"He’s got this real ability to receive the ball between the lines and to progress play and also the two goals he scores, they’re not just random positions.

“He’s in the right position to score those goals, so we benefited from his experience but we’ve also benefited from his quality as a player.”

The former AZ Alkmaar and Charlton Athletic man, whose opener against the Blades was his first at Turf Moor in more than two years, could bring up 200 appearances for the club in all competitions before the season is out.

He made 136 of those in the Premier League, scoring nine times, while adding 18 assists at the highest level, and Kompany feels his experience and professionalism can educate the squad's younger pros.

With the likes of Gudmundsson, Josh Brownhill, Jack Cork, Jay Rodriguez and Charlie Taylor under contract at the club beyond the summer, Kompany feels their know-how is worth its weight in gold.

The Burnley boss continued: "It is, it will be, and they've done as well as they have needed to do for us this season. That was key. We feel there's plenty left in the tank and we'll benefit a lot from their presence next season as well.