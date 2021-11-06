Jeff Stelling delivers score prediction for tough Burnley clash vs Chelsea

Jeff Stelling. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

The Clarets head into the weekend languishing in the bottom three, but could move level on points with 17th-placed Leeds United if they can record an upset at Stamford Bridge.

Recent history would suggest that they face an uphill battle in that regard, however. Sean Dyche’s men have taken just one point from their last seven meetings with the Blues, and haven’t won in West London since August 2017.

Matters are made all the more challenging by Chelsea’s recent form. Thomas Tuchel’s men currently sit top of the Premier League table, and have lost just one of their opening 10 matches this term.

Looking ahead to Saturday’s clash, Stelling took a pessimistic view of Burnley’s chances.

Speaking to Sky Sports’ Super Six, he said: "Chelsea have recorded four consecutive Premier League wins and I see that becoming five on Saturday, in comfortable fashion.

"There will be no Romelu Lukaku for the hosts but they should have the quality and firepower to unpick a Burnley side who picked up their only win of the season last weekend against Brentford."

The Soccer Saturday presenter predicts a 2-0 Chelsea win.

Stelling’s fellow pundit Neil Mellor also believes that the Clarets will struggle in the capital, and has opted for a 2-0 Chelsea win as well.