Jeff Stelling delivers score prediction for crunch EPL six-pointer between Newcastle United and Burnley
Jeff Stelling has predicted a goalless draw between Newcastle United and Burnley on Saturday afternoon.
The Magpies are still waiting on their first win of the campaign, having been pegged back by fellow strugglers Norwich City in a 1-1 draw at St. James’ Park in midweek.
For their part, the Clarets make the trip to the north east off the back of an unbeaten run of five matches, but still find themselves languishing in 18th having won just one game so far this season.
And Stelling is forecasting another frustrating affair for both sides this weekend.
The Sky Sports host told Super Six that he is expecting a 0-0 draw.
Stelling’s fellow pundit Neil Mellor offers a different view, however, and believes Newcastle could end their long winless streak with a 2-1 victory.
The last meeting between the two sides ended in a 0-0 stalemate in the Carabao Cup back in August. The Clarets went on to win that tie on penalties.