Jay Rod hoping to make more Claret and Blue memories

The 32-year-old was out of contract in the summer, but has now pledged his future until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Rodriguez is joint-top-scorer this season with seven goals in all competitions – alongisde Maxwel Cornet – with the highlights being superbly-taken equalisers against Manchester United and Everton at Turf Moor, as well as four goals in 26 minutes against Rochdale in the Carabao Cup.

And the Burnley-born forward was delighted to sign: “A big thing that’s stood out for me since I’ve been here is the togetherness of the group and how we work for each other.

Burnley's English striker Jay Rodriguez celebrates after scoring their second goal during the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Everton at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on April 6, 2022.

"We’re all humble and down to earth. You look at the squad and you know you’re going to work extremely hard.

“Togetherness is definitely something you notice with the Burnley fans; they are always with you. They can see you working hard on the pitch, and they’ll be behind you no matter what.

“I’ve made many memories so far and hopefully I can make some more soon. You’ve always got to keep improving in football and make as many memories as you can.”

Rodriguez started his career with the Clarets,before becoming the club’s then-record sale in 2012, joining Southampton for £7m, before returning in 2019 from West Brom, and he added: “The club means a lot to me. Having grown up in the area, it is always a pleasure and a privilege to represent Burnley, so when the club offered the contract, it was a no brainer for me. I couldn’t wait to sign it.