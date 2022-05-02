Jackson's praise for 'nuisance' Barnes

The long-serving frontman has been with the club over eight years, since arriving from Brighton as Sean Dyche’s first cash signing in January 2014, with Burnley on their way to promotion to the Premier League.

In that time, he has netted 46 goals in 244 appearances, including 41 in the Premier League, and one in the Europa League against Aberdeen.

A mixture of injury and lack of game time has seen his goal return diminish since 2018/19, when he hit double figures in the top flight, and he is without a goal this term from 21 appearances in all competitions this season, albeit from only three starts.

WATFORD, ENGLAND - APRIL 30: Ashley Barnes of Burnley clashes with Samir Caetano de Souza Santos of Watford FC during the Premier League match between Watford and Burnley at Vicarage Road on April 30, 2022 in Watford, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

However, he played a key role as Burnley came from 1-0 down to win at Vicarage Road, after replacing Wout Weghorst around the hour mark.

He disrupted and upset the Watford centre backs with his physicality, winning the free kick which led to Josh Brownhill’s winning goal, while generaly causing mayhem in the area.

Barnes would also have broken his seasonal duck but for a quite magnificent save from Ben Foster, who touched his header onto the underside of the bar from point blank range.

And Jackson said of the striker so many opposition fans love to hate – who was busy winding up the home support as his 10 teammates celebrated the winning goal: "He held up the ball for us and he is a nuisance.

"He gets the crowd wrapped up, wraps the centre backs up, and they start taking their eye off it a little.

"I was delighted, and again it is another lad coming on who has had a big impact on the game, and that's all you can ask of him."

Burnley were much improved in the second half at Watford, after going in 1-0 down, with the hosts having had the upper hand with their pace and power.

And Jackson revealed what was said in the dressing room at the break: "We just said we needed to play with more energy and purpose in what we were doing.

"We were playing a bit 'tippy-tappy' with no real purpose to it.

"We needed to change that.

"The group knew they could do better. That's a good thing because if the group didn't think they could do any better, that's when you have a problem.