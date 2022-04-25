Jackson looking to make improvements in free week

The squad will return to Gawthorpe on Tuesday after a day off after the 1-0 win over Wolves on Sunday, which rounded off a big week for the club, in which they collected seven points from nine to climb out of the bottom three.

It was a whirlwind time for Jackson, who took charge after the departure of Sean Dyche on Good Friday, and while things have picked up on the pitch from a seasonal low point of defeat at bottom side Norwich, he is looking to improve things further.

Jackson will likely learn on Tuesday whether he will be in charge again for the trip to Watford on Saturday, with calls growing among the fan base for him to be appointed until the end of the season.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 24: Mike Jackson, Interim Manager of Burnley, looks on prior to kick off of the Premier League match between Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor on April 24, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

And he said, on the prospect of some time on the training ground: “It will be good to reflect on what we have done so far, and how we can get better and improve.

“We spoke to the group before about enjoying the challenge of these games, but rather than just sit on it, let's see if we can get better at what we are doing.

"That is the challenge for us.”

The belief in the players and supporters was evident at the full-time whistle on Sunday, and while there were jubilant scenes, Jackson knows full well the job isn’t done yet, and doesn’t expect complacency to be an issue: “There is a lot of work to do but I think they are clever enough to know that that can’t happen.

"We have a long way to go in terms of what we want to achieve, and the prize at the end of it and what it means to everybody.

"The players know that themselves, and it is about us reminding them of that.