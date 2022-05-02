Jackson hoping for injury boost ahead of key Burnley clash with Aston Villa

Burnley have picked up 10 points from 12 under Jackson since the departure of Sean Dyche to climb to 16th in the Premier League, above Leeds on goal difference and two points ahead of Everton, who have a game in hand.

And they have done that without captain Ben Mee, winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson and left back Erik Pieters, while top scorer Maxwel Cornet has missed the last two games with a niggly knee, and Jay Rodriguez was forced out of Saturday’s win at Watford after suffering a hamstring issue in the warm-up.

Matej Vydra came into the side for Rodriguez at late notice, and Jackson said of former Villa target Rodriguez: “He felt his hamstring was a bit tight, he took a shot in the warm up and felt it again.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 21: Maxwel Cornet of Burnley warms up prior to the Premier League match between Burnley and Southampton at Turf Moor on April 21, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

"It was just precautionary, and we didn’t think he could go with the intensity that game was going to need, so it is managing him a little bit.

The good thing is we have a week to get a couple back.

"Hopefully Jay’s is not too bad, it might be linked to something in his back.

"But hopefully we can get a few back ready to go. With a bit of luck we could have Max back for the weekend.”

Jackson replaced Wout Weghorst with Ashley Barnes around the hour mark, with “perfectionist” Weghorst not too pleased with the decision, but Jackson explained: “It was just a change, he has started all the games.

"We looked at it and we were 1-0 down, so it was ‘how can we impact the game?’