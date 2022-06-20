Jack Cork agrees new two-year deal with Burnley

Cork, 33 on Saturday, was out of contract at the end of the month, with the one-year option the club held in their favour negated when the Clarets were relegated from the Premier League.

The one-cap England international wanted the security of a two-year contract, and he has come to an agreement to extend his stay to the summer of 2024.

Cork, in his third spell with the club after two loans from Chelsea at the start of the last decade, joined permanently from Swansea City for £10m in the summer of 2017, and has 217 appearances in total for the club, scoring 11 goals.