Burnley Under 21s coach Charlie Adam believes boss Vincent Kompany's ability to dissect a game of football is second to none.

The former Liverpool and Blackpool midfielder says watching the four-time Premier League winner at work has been an 'incredible watch'.

Adam, who was promoted to the top flight with the Tangerines via the play-offs in 2010, has been with the Clarets since the start of the season.

Burnley's Belgian manager Vincent Kompany gestures on the touchline during the English FA Cup quarter-final football match between Manchester City and Burnley at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north-west England, on March 18, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

The 37-year-old had been assisting Andy Farrell with the development squad before being appointed loan manager.

And he's been impressed with the tactical acumen of the ex-Belgium international, who has won the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month prize four times.

“I see a leader, I see a driven manager but I also see a guy that is tactically very good," he said.

“He can pull a game apart and in terms of how he can see his side win a game, I’ve never seen anything like it.

Liverpool's Scottish midfielder Charlie Adam (L) vies with Tottenham Hotspur's Welsh defender Gareth Bale (C) and Liverpool's English midfielder Jay Spearing during the English Premier league football match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in Liverpool, north-west England, on February 6, 2012.

“In terms of how he wants to build up and manage to get his team on the front foot…at times it looks like he’s got more players on the pitch because of the overloads he creates and how he can pick out weaknesses in teams. It’s been an incredible watch.

“It’s a lot of hard work for the staff. They’re getting in at 8am and don’t leave until 6 or 7pm, but they’re getting their rewards on the pitch.

“They deserve to be where they are because I see first-hand what goes into a session.”

The Championship leaders are storming to the title, and an immediate return to the EPL, after manufacturing a 13-point lead over their nearest rivals, Sheffield United, and an even bigger one over Good Friday opponents Middlesbrough, who are third.

They've lost twice all season, won a record-equalling 10 games on the bounce in an ongoing 17-game unbeaten run, and require another 17 points from nine remaining fixtures to become only the sixth club in second tier history to reach 100 points.

Adam said: “It’s all about the hard work that has been put into it from the management staff and everyone within the football club.

“It’s not just the manager and his staff, there are other people in and around it getting these players working hard day-to-day.

“I’ve seen players work hard, but the dedication put into trying to get back into the Premier League is incredible."

He added: “The manager has been a big part of that in terms of how he breaks things down and how he sees it, so it’s been great for me as a young coach to spend time with the first-team at different stages of the season.

