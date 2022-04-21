'I've got no magic wand' says Burnley interim boss Mike Jackson after crucial win over Southampton

In his second game at the helm, building on a fine point at West Ham on Sunday, Jackson oversaw a victory which moved Burnley to within a point of Everton and safety.

Goals from Connor Roberts and Nathan Collins sent the Clarets in at the break in control, and they could have added to their lead after the break, but for VAR to rule out an effort from Jack Cork.

And Jackson, asked about the upturn in fortunes, said: "I hear it all the time if a manager leaves, people say you've done this or that. I don't think it's that, the players have just remembered who they are, what they are good at and capable of, as simple as that.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley's Interim manager Mike Jackson reacts on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Southampton at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on April 21, 2022. - Burnley won the game 2-0. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

"We are here just to guide them. The staff have all mucked in, everyone has played their part.

"I don’t buy into this magic wand thing, it's nothing to do with that, we're not reinventing the wheel, it's a group of guys who have come together and are fighting.”

And Jackson looked back at a deserved win: "I don't know about it all going to plan, but it was a terrific effort from everyone involved, the whole staff, the whole group, everyone came together and we ended up getting the result. It was a strong performance.

"It was a terrific goal from Connor (Roberts), on his left foot cutting inside. I thought we started well, got going quickly. Good intensity, we spoke before about bringing the crowd with us, giving them something to latch onto, and I thought it was good.

"Physically I thought we were really good, we won a lot of duels, we were competitive all over the pitch, but this group has always done that, it's nothing new, they've got that spirit and belief about them.”

Burnley built on their performance at the London Stadium, again looking more purposeful in possession, and Jackson added: "I think it’s something that comes with confidence, from the West Ham game, a good start tonight, the crowd are with you and you start feeling better about yourself.

"But there's been no massive change, they've just remembered who they are, they are Premier League players and they’ve come together.

"It gives the lads a massive lift, for the work they’ve put in, not since I've been doing it, throughout the season, credit to them. They’ve come together with what's happened. I’m not teaching them to do anything massively different. The strength is the group and always will be."

There was a nice moment at the end when the group thanked the fans for their support, and received an almighty roar, and Jackson admitted: "I think we owed them that at the end for their support. They were terrific and they have been all season, so that was the least we could have done."