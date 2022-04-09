"It's not for me running up and down the line!" - Sean Dyche on keeping his calm

Assistant Ian Woan punched the air as Cornet fired past Jordan Pickford, and the bench leapt to their feet.

However, Dyche’s demeanour remained the same, and you won’t see him going full-Mourinho any time soon: "When I was a player, people will tell you I was just the same, I learned very quickly it's never over until it's over.

"It's not for me running up and down the line, and 20 minutes later they score four!

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 06: Maxwel Cornet of Burnley celebrates after scoring their team's third goal during the Premier League match between Burnley and Everton at Turf Moor on April 06, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

"I prefer to let it go, see where we are, and enjoy that moment at the end.

"It's not going to be me (knee-sliding down the touchline)!

"There's an inner calmness comes from winning, when the group get things right, not running up and down.

"I'm not knocking that if it's someone's style, it's just not mine!

"Fans love that, but the way I am is authentic to me.

"I enjoy it, but when it brings calm for me!”

While Dyche kept his emotions in check, the players visibly displayed exactly what it meant to them to beat Everton, from the celebrations after Cornet’s goal, to Nick Pope’s audible declaration at the final whistle that: “We’re not f***ing dead yet!”

Dyche said: "It's a strange thing, because some people felt last week (against Manchester City) there wasn't any passion in the performance.

"That's how quickly it changes, people's opinions, that's what football is all about.

"I don't think this team has ever lacked passion - very rarely, a couple of drop offs in nine and a half years.

"That's just human sometimes, collective uptime, when a group of people are fully-focused and delivering, collective downtime sometimes when one of those days come, and we all have them.

"Sometimes it's like that, but we've never lacked passion I think, sometimes performances drop, but I don't think the commitment or passion drops.”

The supporters certainly enjoyed the victory, and Dyche was delighted to give them something to cheer, having again backed the side to the hilt, even when going in 2-1 down at half-time: "You know the script, there are tough times at the moment, but in the grand scheme of the recent history of Burnley, the last 30 years or whatever, these are great times.

“Those moments are fantastic for supporters, and they deserve it.

"It's hard praising fans in a way, people think you keep going on about it because there's some reason behind it, but I've been here long enough that they know I'm being authentic.

"The fan base has been incredible - it's very difficult to constantly support a side when they're not doing as well or not playing as well, and our fans have stood by it relentlessly.

"I think that's an unbelievable thing in football, and the modern world, where everyone wants change, they want it yesterday, delivering quicker, cheaper, longer guarantee...