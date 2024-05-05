'It's happened a lot': Dara O'Shea bemoans familiar failings that plagued Burnley's defeat to Newcastle United

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

That was the main reflection from Dara O’Shea after the Clarets suffered a 4-1 humbling at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Vincent Kompany’s men headed into the game in good form, losing just one of their last eight, but some familiar failings saw them crash to a defeat that all-but confirms their relegation back to the Championship.

Sitting five points adrift of safety with only two games remaining, with a far inferior goal difference, Burnley now need a miracle to maintain their Premier League status.

“It’s a poor day for us, it’s not what we wanted,” O’Shea told Clarets+ after Saturday’s major setback.

“I thought we started the game really brightly and caused them some real problems. But we conceded the goals too easily and that was the game done then.

“It’s just unfortunate because of how well we started and how promising it was.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 04: Dara O'Shea of Burnley warms up prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Newcastle United at Turf Moor on May 04, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

“You get punished if you make mistakes in this league. If you’re not there in that split-second you get punished and that’s just unfortunate.

“It’s happened a lot this season, making mistakes and getting on the wrong end of it. On the other side of it we’ve not punished other sides for their mistakes.”

While Burnley started the game well, heads immediately dropped as soon as Newcastle opened the scoring.

“It’s hard,” O’Shea added. “Momentum is going their way, they’re playing some nice football and catching us on the counter.

“I suppose that’s where we needed to come together and regroup, to try and get as much experience on the pitch to get us through those moments.”

There weren’t many, if any, positives to take away from the game, although O’Shea did get himself on the scoresheet with a late consolation.

“Aro made a great save from the penalty. It’s just unfortunate we were already a good way behind by then,” the Irishman added.

“I scored a goal too which is nice, but I’m not really happy today, I’m disappointed. I want to keep a clean sheet before I score a goal.