'It's fair to say': Vincent Kompany concedes Burnley 'dilemma' ahead of January transfer window

Vincent Kompany has admitted Burnley face a “bit of a dilemma” whether to stick or twist in the January transfer window.

The Clarets were among the Premier League’s busiest sides in the summer market, bringing in 15 new recruits.

But the investment hasn’t paid off yet, certainly in the short-term, with Kompany’s men languishing in 19th place and six points adrift of safety.

When asked if Burnley are in a dilemma whether to stick or twist in January, Kompany said: “I think it’s fair to say it’s a bit of a dilemma.

“The truth is, our squad will still improve just because a lot of these players are having their first year in the Premier League and they are improving.

“But whether you can go out there in January and get the right type of players to turn it around and then at the same time not expose yourselves to something completely criminal if you go down, it’s a fine balancing act.

“In the end, the market will dictate. If the right opportunity is there I’m sure we’ll be able to do something, but we can’t go chasing something if it’s…we’ve been in this situation before, we’ve been able to handle it in terms of turning things around if we need to.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Everton FC at Turf Moor on December 16, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

“The main thing for us is to stay competitive.”

It was also pointed out that Burnley might live to regret it if they don’t strengthen in January, should relegation inevitably follow.

“I don’t think in hypotheticals like this,” Kompany said.

“My goal and only ambition is to stay up and win the next game. If it’s not the next game, then the game after that.

“All the rest, you don’t put yourself in a position where you regret any of these things. If you make a decision there’s a valid reason. The regret we will have is if we put the club into a position where it’s beyond repair.

“The fact the club went down and went back up last year is itself a small miracle and I think you have to count your blessings sometimes and make sure you’re continuously improving.