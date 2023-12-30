'It's fair to say...': Vincent Kompany assesses Burnley's first half of the Premier League season

Vincent Kompany says Burnley will do everything they can to be better in the second half of the season after their disappointing start to the campaign.

At the halfway stage, the Clarets languish in 19th place and five points adrift of safety, having taken just 11 points from their opening 19 games.

It’s been a tough return to the top flight for the club, but Vincent Kompany is steadfast in his belief that Burnley will continue to get better as the seasons wears on.

“I think it’s fair to say it’s been tough,” he said.

“I would have liked to see the team get more points but I thought the team, at times, deserved more points. But that’s how it goes and you have to carry on.

“At this moment in time it feels like not enough, but at the same time we’re all very confident in terms of pressing ahead for the next 19 games. That’s something that lives within the club.“You look at how we entered the league and ideally we have to be better than three teams and that’s not the case at this moment in time. But we will do everything we can to do exactly that.”

After an especially poor start to the season, Burnley have certainly shown signs of improvement in recent weeks.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Everton FC at Turf Moor on December 16, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

While the results still remain mixed, they’ve shown the ability to remain competitive in games and are at least making teams earn their win.

“For us it’s about the game in both boxes now,” Kompany added.

“I think it’s at least 10 games now where we’ve been in every game, no matter the difficulty of the opponent or whether it was a home or away game. We’ve been in every game, but we just have to be better in both boxes.

“That’s part of why the Premier League is the best league in the world and it’s still something we’re looking to achieve consistently.

“We’re not getting frustrated by it, we’re just working towards it, we’re very aware of where we’ve come short to this point.