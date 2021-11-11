Internationals: Burnley's Nathan Collins on the bench as the Republic of Ireland keep Cristiano Ronaldo quiet in Dublin

Republic of Ireland's defender Shane Duffy (R) vies with Portugal's striker Cristiano Ronaldo during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying round Group A football match between Ireland and Portugal at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on November 11, 2021.

The striker, who netted the Clarets' equaliser against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge at the weekend, replaced Jakub Pesek in their 7-0 win.​

The Sparta Prague winger netted twice for the hosts at the Andrův Stadion in Olomouc — just seconds apart either side of the interval — after Antonin Barak's 26th minute opener.

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek and Filip Novak extended the lead to five before the hour before Jan Sýkora's late double completed the scoring.

Nathan Collins of Burnley battles for possession with Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur during the Carabao Cup Round of 16 match between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on October 27, 2021 in Burnley, England.

Elsewhere, centre back Nathan Collins wasn't given the opportunity to pit his wits against Cristiano Ronaldo at the Aviva Stadium.

The defender was an unused substitute as the Republic of Ireland held Group A leaders Portugal to a goalless draw in their penultimate World Cup qualifier in Dublin.

Former Burnley midfielder Jeff Hendrick also featured, making way for Conor Hourihane just three minutes before the visitors were reduced to 10 men following Pepe's dismissal.