'You couldn't write it' - Jeff Stelling delivers score prediction for Burnley clash vs Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool speaks with Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Pool via Getty Images)

Sean Dyche’s side will welcome supporters back to Turf Moor after a lengthy absence due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, but face the unenviable task of hosting a Reds side who are in desperate need of victory to continue their march towards Champions League qualification.

Jurgen Klopp’s men beat West Brom over the weekend in the most dramatic of fashions, with goalkeeper Alisson Becker heading home a stoppage time winner to secure a 2-1 win.

And Stelling believes that the Reds will be able to build on that result with another three points against Burnley.

Speaking to Sky Sports’ Super 6, he said: "You couldn't write it. Alisson headed home the winner for Liverpool at West Brom to keep their hopes of a Champions League spot very much alive.

"With Chelsea and Leicester facing off again, two wins from two will all but guarantee Jurgen Klopp a top four finish.

"I think Liverpool will be halfway there after a win at Turf Moor, where Burnley were dispatched 4-0 by Leeds at the weekend."

The host predicts a 2-0 defeat for the Clarets.

Liverpool will be wary of the threat that Dyche’s side can pose to them, however, especially after Burnley’s 1-0 win at Anfield earlier in the season.