'There'll be other clubs...' - Sky pundit urges Burnley to hang on to 'terrific' Turf Moor man

Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley (Photo by Glyn Kirk - Pool/Getty Images)

The Clarets suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to Leeds United over the weekend, but have already secured their top flight status for another season despite a slow start to the campaign that saw them take just two points from their opening seven matches.

Morrison believes that their recent upturn in form is largely down to Dyche’s talent in the dugout, and amid speculation that the 49-year-old could be targeted by Crystal Palace as a replacement for Roy Hodgson this summer, the pundit has urged Turf Moor chiefs to pull out all the stops to hang on to him.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, he said: “You have to back Sean Dyche.

"I remember at the start of the season they were down there near the bottom and everyone’s thinking, ‘Are they going to get relegated?’, but I said, ‘No chance’.

"They’ve had a lot of injuries. They didn’t have Ben Mee for a long time, they didn’t have Wood and Barnes, and there were a few other players missing – Jack Cork in midfield. But you know what they’ve got? One of the best managers around in the Premier League.

"He knows what he’s going to do. He knows what he expects from that group of players. He’s old-fashioned. He plays 4-4-2 and we don’t see that a lot – I think him and maybe only Roy Hodgson play that in the Premier League at times, but he’s done a terrific job.

"I look at someone like Brownhill. He’s not a big name. He wasn’t playing a lot. He’s come in, he’s playing on the right-hand side – he’s been excellent in there.

"We can all talk about Dwight McNeil, and we see the season Wood’s had. Now he is a player, Chris Wood, and he enjoys it.