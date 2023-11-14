Supercomputer predicts Burnley's final Premier League position after Arsenal defeat & how it compares to Newcastle, Bournemouth, Sheffield United & more
When it rains it pours!
By John Deehan
Published 13th Nov 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 20:27 GMT
Burnley’s defeat to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal on Saturday coincided with Bournemouth and Sheff United both picking up points, leaving the Clarets rooted to the foot of the Premier League table and the gap to safety now five points.
But where will they be come May?
Created by a team of data specialists at King Casino Bonus, the supercomputer uses previous results, current news and prediction models to create a simulation which predicts every result 1,000 times.
Here are the results:
1 / 5