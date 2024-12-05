James Trafford’s “difficult” time in the Premier League was very much at the forefront of Scott Parker’s mind when he walked into the club back in July.

The 22-year-old endured a real baptism of fire in the top flight, keeping just two clean sheets in 28 league games before losing his place to Aro Muric in March.

Fast-forward to this season, and the England international has already kept a remarkable 11 clean sheets, with Burnley currently boasting the tightest defence in the top four divisions.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: James Trafford of Burnley celebrates after teammate Luca Koleosho (not pictured) scores his team's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United FC and Burnley FC at Elland Road on September 14, 2024 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Clarets fans don’t have look too far back for a similar clean-sheet-keeping machine – Nick Pope’s 15, in the 2019/20 Premier League season, coming agonisingly close to landing him the Golden Glove award.

They do have to look a little further back to find similar exploits – Alan Stevenson (20), in 1980/81; Colin McDonald (15), in 1954/55; and Jimmy Strong (25 in all competitions), in 1946/47 all with exceptional figures.

For Parker, who played alongside the likes of Shay Given, Rob Green, and Hugo Lloris, it’s not about the numbers or the records, though; it’s about being able to watch a young goalkeeper push past the disappointment of last season, and set about realising his huge potential.

“Pedigree-wise and in terms of his qualities, they’re there for everyone to see,” said Parker. “He’s been around the international scene for some time in terms of all ages, and obviously it’s clear, there’s player there with huge potential. I put James probably in a bit of a similar bracket to Luca [Koleosho]. There's no denying, and no hiding from the fact, that last year was very, very difficult for James in a very difficult situation for him, for a number of reasons. And this season was probably about building up again, and just becoming a little bit stable, and just taking some oxygen – no doubt last year would have hurt, James, in terms of everything. And I was very conscious of that, walking in here; this boy's got huge quality, and is a massive part of what we're doing.

ENFIELD, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 16: James Trafford, Jordan Pickford and Dean Henderson of England look on as Tim Dittmer, Coach of England, controls the ball during a training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on November 16, 2024 in Enfield, England. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

"And I've seen that I've seen that side to him, a real calmness. He took some air, he’s working tirelessly now to keep improving his game, and the reason I reference Luca is, James is the same; I see someone that for the quality he has and what he's producing at this present moment in time, I still see there's just so much more as well, which only excites me and probably shows the levels of where he can get to really. So, really pleased for him. You're right, in terms of clean sheets and where we stand this year, it's not just one player or not just a back unit, this is a whole team, but obviously he’s had a big impact on that.”