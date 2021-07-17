Pundit urges Tottenham to sign Burnley player instead of Euro 2020 talent

Nick Pope of Burnley. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The north London club have been linked with a potential move for the Clarets number one for some time now, but a recent report from the Daily Mail suggested that they could look to swoop for Ramsdale instead.

The Blades keeper was drafted into England’s Euro 2020 squad after both Pope and Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson dropped out through injury during the buildup to the tournament.

Roberts is unsure whether the 23-year-old is the right man for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

Speaking to Football Fancast, the Spurs legend said: “He [Ramsdale] is young. I’m not so sure.

"Me personally, I would have gone for the lad Pope; I think he’s a better goalie.

“I think the lad at West Brom [Sam Johnstone] is a better goalie too.

"So those two I think are ahead of Ramsdale.”

Tottenham are understood to be in the market for a long-term successor to World Cup winner Hugo Lloris.

It is widely claimed that Sheffield United’s relegation from the Premier League last term could make Ramsdale a more attainable and desirable target for top flight clubs this summer, with The Athletic reporting that Arsenal have already had a bid for the former Bournemouth man rejected.