Premier League fixture release date: This is when Burnley's 2021/22 schedule will be announced

The Clarets are set to learn their fate ahead of another busy campaign of top flight action.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fixture release day:

Where are Burnley’s 21/22 Premier League fixtures released?

A total of 380 fixtures for the 21/22 Premier League campaign will be announced on Wednesday, June 16th at 9am.

Burnley’s full fixture list will be available via the club’s official website, the Premier League website plus your usual news outlets such as Sky Sports and BBC.

The Burnley Express will also bring you full reaction from the fixture reveal.

When will broadcasters announce their first set of TV picks?

Burnley’s 21/22 fixtures will be subject to change due to TV broadcasters. The first set of TV picks are usually announced in July.

Every Premier League match during the 20/21 season was shown live on TV but that is unlikely to be the case this time around if or when fans are back in attendance.

When does Burnley’s 21/22 Premier League season get underway?

Burnley’s 21/22 Premier League season gets underway on Saturday, August 14th and ends on Sunday, May 22nd, 2022.

This comes roughly one month after Euro 2020 is due to come to a close.

Who are the 20 teams in the Premier League for the 21/22 season?