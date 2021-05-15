Micah Richards claims Burnley man is 'just as outstanding' as Man City counterpart

Jamie Redknapp talks to Micah Richards. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The Clarets ensured that they will be competing in the top flight again next term by beating Fulham on Monday evening, and currently sit 15th in the table despite a slow start that saw them take just two points from their opening seven matches.

Richards has been suitably impressed by Burnley’s fighting spirit in recent months, and has even gone as far as to suggest that Dyche should be a serious contender for the Premier League’s manager of the season award.

Writing in a column for the Daily Mail, the Sky Sports pundit said: “It’s the time when awards are handed out and it seems likely Pep Guardiola will be Manager of the Year, particularly if Manchester City win the Champions League.

“In some ways, Sean Dyche’s achievement of again keeping Burnley in the Premier League is just as outstanding. Some judges thought Burnley’s time was going to be up this season but they are safe with games to spare.

“Dyche plays a 4-4-2 but whenever new systems and styles are introduced, he finds a way of tailoring his set-up and galvanises his squad to get the results he needs.

"I doubt he’ll ever be considered for the top accolade for managers but he should be.”

Burnley have won two of their last three matches in the Premier League, and come up against Leeds United at Turf Moor in Saturday’s early kick-off.