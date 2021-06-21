Burnley, Wolves and Watford's Premier League relegation chances revealed after fixture update
It only feels like two minutes since last season ended, but we’re already gearing up for 2021/22 Premier League campaign to begin.
For Burnley their efforts will get underway with a clash against Brighton at Turf Moor on August 14th, with Sean Dyche’s men looking to build on their 17th-placed finish from last term.
The Clarets then launch into a tricky run of matches that sees them come up against Liverpool, Leeds United, Everton, Arsenal, Leicester City, and Manchester City by mid-October.
Things are a little kinder to Burnley in the latter stages of the season, however, with fixtures against Norwich City, Watford, Wolves, Newcastle United, and Aston Villa among their final seven games.
Dyche’s side will end their season with a visit from the Magpies.
But are the bookmakers backing the Clarets to retain their top-flight status once more?
Here are the latest relegation odds for every Premier League club via BetVictor: