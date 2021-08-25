As Dyche explains, it is all well and good investing in analytics and data, as they did under the departed technical director Mike Rigg, but when it comes to filtering through that information and actually viewing those players in the flesh, the restrictions on travel have largely prevented that.

The Clarets have, more often than not, shopped domestically, with the previous ownership not keen on gambling on players who might not adapt to the English game, but Dyche, asked about the work that has gone into expanding the club's scouting network over the last few years, said: "Whatever structure you put in place has been hindered by Covid, because you can’t get eyes on players.

"It is different if you are signing players for £100m, because we all know who they are – you are just checking they have two arms, two legs and a head and you are going to sign them!

"When you are trying to unearth, look for and find talent, it is very difficult through a computer screen.

"Everyone does it as a start point to analyse the breakdown of a player, but usually it comes down to scouts going and watching and getting a feel for them and how they are delivering, and that has been very difficult regardless of what money you have got, unless you are signing the super elite players."

