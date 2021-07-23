The Clarets reportedly had to fend off competition from European Champions Chelsea to secure a deal for the veteran stopper, who will come in to provide cover and support for number one Nick Pope.

But the Wales international – capped a record 96 times for a goalkeeper – is ready to challenge for starting role, and is seemingly very optimistic about how things are shaping up at Turf Moor ahead of next season.

Speaking earlier in the week, he said: “Everyone knows how good he is and what a nice guy he is, together with all the goalkeepers and the team.

“There have been so many goalkeepers – British goalkeepers as well – down the line.

“All superb goalkeepers, so for me to come and be one of them is fantastic.

“Popey’s a great lad but it’s competition, which is healthy.

“That’s part of the goalkeeping union. There’s always competition. There’s always that one spot but we’ll be friends off the field.

“There’s a fantastic spirit here and hopefully we’ll do really well this season.

We’ve always known what Burnley are like. A great atmosphere. The lads are superb, always tight and have always played really well together and with Sean Dyche, as well, have an amazing manager.

“They’re exciting times and I’m excited to start working with the lads.”

