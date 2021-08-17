Last week, the Turf Moor boss revealed that talks over a new deal were ongoing, and he’s now expanded on that by saying: “I said last season I had parked my contract talks because it was important to focus on the team.
“The team always comes first, including my staff.
“My situation is ongoing and I don't think there is anything to it other than making sure things are in place.”
He added: “When players sign for a club, you put in place what is called a blue contract.
“Everything is set in stone, and that is the way every player signs a contract. It’s the same format for everyone, and it has been for years.
“Every manager or coach is on a staff contract, so it’s completely different. There are more things to look at, different details, it usually takes a bit longer.
“Manager’s contracts are more tricky to make sure everything is right. Sometimes that delays things. Just making sure everything is ok…
“In my case I have been here a long time so it is a bit fair really, because you never know what is going to happen.
“We play fair, what suits the club, what suits me and can we find that nice ground that suits everyone. It is just taking a bit of time to iron out the details.”
