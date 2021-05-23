Burnley transfer news: Dyche delivers exit claim on major Clarets asset, Man United plot fairytale reunion

The Clarets are currently 17th in the table, but have been safe from the drop for quite some time now, and could finish as high as 15th with a win over the Blades.

Their standing is made all the more impressive by the fact that they picked up just two points from their opening seven matches this term.

Once again, Sean Dyche will take much of the credit for his side’s achievements, and it would appear that the Turf Moor boss is intent on continuing his good work at the club – even amid speculation linking him to Crystal Palace.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s clash, he said: "People can say that by sticking at Burnley you're not ambitious, but the work that has been done here is enormous.

“This club is a massively different club from when I walked into it. It's not just down to me, quite obviously, it's down to lots of people.

"That's ambition, to build a club, it's just a different kind of ambition to how people think. They think that ambition is purely just to go to the top of the game and win games and win trophies.

"Of course, that [winning trophies] is the name of the game, but behind that there's the number of jobs that have been created, the feel good factor, the recognition that the town has got, they're all ambitions and things that mean a lot around these parts."

We’ve gathered the rest of today's Premier League transfer speculation below...

