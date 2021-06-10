Burnley transfer news: Clarets to battle Euro giants for PL star, Man United table offer for ex-Turf Moor defender

After a painfully slow start, Sean Dyche’s men never truly hit top gear, and as a result, spent most of the campaign slugging it out in a relegation dogfight.

Once again, it was to the Turf Moor boss’ credit that his side managed to avoid the drop, but those efforts didn’t come without challenges of their own.

Speaking after the end of the campaign, Dyche admitted that the pressure and congested fixture schedule had taken their toll on him and his squad.

He said: “It’s tough physically and mentally because of the turnover of games, the short period between the lockdown period to get football back on, which brings its challenges emotionally.

“While they’re doing all that, there hasn’t been a break, they haven’t been able to do what they’d normally do.

“They’ll go home, be with their families and then come back into training again.

“It’s been tough on them physically and mentally in general, and then they’ve had no break from it.

“With all that considered, with all the challenges, it’s been another tough season on the pitch.

“I think it’s been a tough season for the players too and they’ve put a lot into it to get us to where we are.

“It’s fair to say that it has been [mentally exhausting] and it’s fair to say that I’m ready for a break.

“I am looking to have a break, which is important."

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Grujic set for exit Porto are closing in on a £15m permanent deal for Liverpool flop Marko Grujic, after the player impressed on loan with the Portuguese giants last season. Clubs from Germany and Italy are also believed to be interested. (Daily Mail) (Photo by Peter Powell - Getty Images) Photo: Pool Buy photo

2. Reds keen on Pellegrini Reports from Italy suggest Liverpool have moved to replace outgoing midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, and have made an offer for in the region of £26m for Roma star Lorenzo Pellegrini. He'll be featuring at Euro 2020 for Italy. (Corriere dello Sport) (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images) Photo: Claudio Villa Buy photo

3. United make Trippier offer Manchester United have reportedly made an opening offer for Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier, as they look to beat Arsenal to the ex-Spurs star. However, the alleged £10m offer is said to have been knocked back by La Liga's champions. (Football Insider) (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Buy photo

4. Cooper favourite for Palace job Swansea City boss Steve Cooper have been named the new favourite for the Crystal Palace job, after talks with ex-Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo broke down. Burnley boss Sean Dyche is also among the favourites. (Skybet) (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) Photo: Catherine Ivill Buy photo