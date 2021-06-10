Burnley transfer news: Clarets to battle Euro giants for PL star, Man United table offer for ex-Turf Moor defender
In the end, 2020/21 proved to be a tough season for Burnley.
After a painfully slow start, Sean Dyche’s men never truly hit top gear, and as a result, spent most of the campaign slugging it out in a relegation dogfight.
Once again, it was to the Turf Moor boss’ credit that his side managed to avoid the drop, but those efforts didn’t come without challenges of their own.
Speaking after the end of the campaign, Dyche admitted that the pressure and congested fixture schedule had taken their toll on him and his squad.
He said: “It’s tough physically and mentally because of the turnover of games, the short period between the lockdown period to get football back on, which brings its challenges emotionally.
“While they’re doing all that, there hasn’t been a break, they haven’t been able to do what they’d normally do.
“They’ll go home, be with their families and then come back into training again.
“It’s been tough on them physically and mentally in general, and then they’ve had no break from it.
“With all that considered, with all the challenges, it’s been another tough season on the pitch.
“I think it’s been a tough season for the players too and they’ve put a lot into it to get us to where we are.
“It’s fair to say that it has been [mentally exhausting] and it’s fair to say that I’m ready for a break.
“I am looking to have a break, which is important."
