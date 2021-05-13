Burnley transfer news: Clarets lead race for defender, Crystal Palace urged to swoop for Turf Moor man

The Clarets beat Fulham on Monday night to ensure that the Cottagers will take up the third and final relegation spot this season, and now Sean Dyche’s men can approach their final three matches safe in the knowledge that they will definitely be playing top flight football next term.

The Turf Moor outfit had to endure an incredibly slow start to the campaign, but their form has picked up in recent weeks, much to the delight of the manager.

Speaking recently, Dyche said: "It's been tough but my overriding pleasure is in a group of people that give everything.

"I said when I got here that there'll be a group of players who will give everything and there'll be sweat on the shirt.

"They have given everything, these players give a lot, they give a lot to us as a staff and they give a lot to the club and the fans.

"I'm incredibly proud of their achievement this season because it's tough when you've got two points after seven games in the Premier League.

"There was a lot of work that needed to be done to turn that around and we've done that.

"It is nice to preserve your status, particularly given the journey we have been on. To continue in the Premier League is very pleasing for me, my staff, the players, the new owners and of course the fans.

