Burnley transfer news: Clarets in hunt for PL star, Dyche plots raid for Man United player

Burnley were on the end of a stinging 4-0 defeat at the hands of Leeds United on Saturday afternoon.
The Whites took the lead thanks to a Mateusz Klich strike, and doubled their advantage courtesy of an effort from Jack Harrison just before the hour mark.
Record signing Rodrigo then wrapped up the points late on with a quickfire double, and manager Sean Dyche was not afraid to praise his opponents after the final whistle.
Speaking to the press, he said: "Leeds have been fantastic this season, they are active and fast and work on turnover, and we didn't allow them to do that early in the game, and then the one time we did, we were misshapen and they scored the goal.
"They get their noses in front, and second half we started alright, had a really big chance where their keeper makes a save from Matej Vydra, and then they get sort of a lucky deflection, and it's tough then because we have to open up, which we did.
"We then had another golden chance, and unfortunately they opened us up twice and very very clinical.
"All credit to them for that, we weren't a million miles off, but not as clinical as then."
Next up for Burnley is a clash against Liverpool at Turf Moor on Wednesday evening.
A limited number of supporters will be allowed back inside the ground for the clash, which could have major implications on the Reds’ hopes of securing Champions League football next term.
