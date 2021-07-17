Burnley transfer gossip: English clubs battle for Clarets midfielder, West Ham plot raid for Man City player
Burnley tend not to rock the boat too greatly in the transfer market.
The Clarets have garnered a reputation for frugal spending and prudent recruitment over the years, but looked to have broken their own mould a little when they made an early move for young Irish defender Nathan Williams.
Since then, things have been relatively quiet at Turf Moor, but we brought you news yesterday that Sean Dyche’s men are one of a number of clubs who are said to be keen on signing Liverpool full-back Neco Williams.
The Wales defender is already a full international, but looks to have been deemed surplus to requirements by the Reds, and could be shipped out in the coming weeks to free up space in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.
Another day has brought another fresh batch of transfer speculation, and we’ve gathered the best of the Premier League’s hottest gossip for you below…