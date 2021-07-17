Burnley transfer gossip: English clubs battle for Clarets midfielder, West Ham plot raid for Man City player

The Clarets have garnered a reputation for frugal spending and prudent recruitment over the years, but looked to have broken their own mould a little when they made an early move for young Irish defender Nathan Williams.

Since then, things have been relatively quiet at Turf Moor, but we brought you news yesterday that Sean Dyche’s men are one of a number of clubs who are said to be keen on signing Liverpool full-back Neco Williams.

The Wales defender is already a full international, but looks to have been deemed surplus to requirements by the Reds, and could be shipped out in the coming weeks to free up space in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Another day has brought another fresh batch of transfer speculation, and we’ve gathered the best of the Premier League’s hottest gossip for you below…

1. Leeds table bid for Klaesson Leeds United have tabled a bid for 20-year-old Norwegian goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson. As reported by the YEP, the Whites hold an interest in the stopper, and it would appear that they have made a formal approach for the player. (Stian Wahl - Nettavisen)

2. Phillips talks up Yokuslu deal Okay Yokuslu would be a 'really good' signing for Leeds United this summer, especially if in-demand Kalvin Phillips does leave the club, according to Kevin Phillips. (Football Insider)

3. Mendes brokering Costa exit Super agent Jorge Mendes is brokering the potential exit of Leeds United attacker Helder Costa. (Football Insider)

4. Origi in demand Newcastle United are one of six clubs keeping an eye on Liverpool forward Divock Origi. Southampton, West Ham and Crystal Palace are also keen, as well as Old Firm rivals Celtic and Rangers. (90min)