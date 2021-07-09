Burnley transfer gossip: Agent claims Clarets target 'most likely' to stay put as raid plotted for 96-cap keeper

Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley. (Photo by Tim Goode - Pool/Getty Images)

The Clarets have already completed a move for promising Irish defender Nathan Collins, finally landing their man in a deal worth around £12.5 million after a lengthy pursuit.

Elsewhere, Sean Dyche’s men have bid farewell to centre-back Ben Gibson, who has joined Norwich City on a permanent transfer after a successful loan spell at Carrow Road.

With Dyche’s squad already back in pre-season and gearing up for the return of the top flight, the hope will be that there will be another couple of fresh faces arriving at Turf Moor in the relatively near future, and there’s certainly no shortage of speculation on who, if anybody, the Clarets could look to bring in.

Here are today’s transfer updates.

Pavlenka staying put?

One of the biggest concerns that most Burnley fans will have this summer is the potential exit of England goalkeeper Nick Pope.

The 29-year-old has been linked with a possible move to Tottenham over the past few weeks, and losing him would undoubtedly be a huge blow.

With that in mind, it’s no real surprise to see the Clarets linked with other stoppers, one of whom has been Werder Bremen goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka.

The 14-cap Czech international was relegated with the German side last term, but despite a reported bid of around £2.7 million from Burnley – as per Bild –and mooted interest from Chelsea, his agent seems fairly sure that he will be signing a new contract extension on the continent.

Speaking to NovaSport1, he said: “Jiri Pavlenka has a valid contract at Bremen, where he is currently preparing for the next season,” says agent Pavel Pillar.

“As for speculation about possible interest from Chelsea, no specific offer has arrived.

“After the season, we declared we would deal with the situation of Jiri Pavlenka. The most likely solution, however, is Pavlenka will sign a new contract in Bremen and continue in Germany.”

Hennessey on Clarets radar

The goalkeeper speculation doesn’t end with Pavlenka, however.

Even if Pope does stay at Turf Moor this term, it would appear that the Clarets are keen to bring in some experienced cover for him and current deputy Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Enter Wayne Hennessey, who left Crystal Palace at the end of the season and his currently a free agent.

The Welshman was limited to just one EFL Cup appearance in his final season at Selhurst Park, and failed to agree terms on a new deal in the capital.

Now the Daily Mail are suggesting that the Clarets are one of a host of clubs considering a summer move for the veteran keeper, with Chelsea and Aston Villa also keen.

The 34-year-old would be unlikely to stake a claim for the number one spot at Turf Moor, but with 96 international caps to his name, his wealth of experience is vast.

Here’s the best of the rest of today’s Premier League speculation…

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani is said to be keen to push ahead with his proposed takeover of Serie A side Salernitana. The Elland Road chief wants to “immediately secure” a deal and will “formalise the offer of around £38.7 million in the next few hours”, which he put forward to current owners Claudio Lotito and Marco Mezzaroma over the past few days. (La Cronache di Salerno)

Newcastle United are not interested in signing Watford’s Will Hughes, and the club have no intention of allowing Isaac Hayden to leave either. (Sky Sports)

Leeds United are keen on bringing Ryan Kent to Elland Road this summer. According to The Sun, they have already failed with three attempts to snap up the Rangers talent. (The Athletic)

Arsenal are closing in on a deal for Ben White after tabling a fresh offer worth £54 million including add-ons. Personal terms are already said to be agreed with the player. (Transfer Window Podcast)

Bournemouth, Celtic, and Newcastle United are the final three teams in the race for Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers. (SBI Soccer)